Lakewood Capital Management LP Acquires 32,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 3.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Ally Financial worth $42,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after buying an additional 628,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

ALLY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $50.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

