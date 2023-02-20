Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for 2.1% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Syneos Health worth $24,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $46,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 522.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 417,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 86.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after acquiring an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 93.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 677,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 326,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Syneos Health Trading Up 0.6 %
SYNH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45.
Syneos Health Profile
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
