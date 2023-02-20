Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for 2.1% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Syneos Health worth $24,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $46,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 522.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 417,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 86.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after acquiring an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 93.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 677,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 326,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.6 %

SYNH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syneos Health Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.