Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 670 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,545. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

