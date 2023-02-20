Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 2.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,636 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 104,340.5% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 732,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,124. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $78.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

