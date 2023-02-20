Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $19,056,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 563,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,163,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCC. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

