Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,663 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,853.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 402,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.68%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

