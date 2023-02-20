Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 65,843 shares during the period.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,852. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

