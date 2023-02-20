Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LEVI stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,973 shares of company stock valued at $283,780. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

