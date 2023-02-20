Light Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,895 shares during the period. DocGo accounts for 3.5% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 111,672 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 45.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,912. The company has a market capitalization of $943.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.95. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

