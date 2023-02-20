Light Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.50 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,000. Salesforce makes up about 5.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average of $154.56.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

