Light Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,751 shares during the quarter. Expensify makes up approximately 6.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 2.35% of Expensify worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,150. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

EXFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,376. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

