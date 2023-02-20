Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXFR. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Luxfer Price Performance
Shares of LXFR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. 79,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,409. The company has a market capitalization of $459.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Luxfer has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.13.
Institutional Trading of Luxfer
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
