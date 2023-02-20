Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXFR. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. 79,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,409. The company has a market capitalization of $459.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Luxfer has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

