Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 1.456 per share on Sunday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.36.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

