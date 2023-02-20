Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after buying an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,535,000 after buying an additional 222,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.