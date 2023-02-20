Maiar DEX Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $52.51 million and $78,178.53 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00215402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,952.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000155 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $54,668.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.