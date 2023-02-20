Manifold Finance Price Tops $35.46 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $35.46 or 0.00142976 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.00420936 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.64 or 0.27883581 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

