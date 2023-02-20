Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$32.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MFC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.23.

MFC stock opened at C$27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.74. The stock has a market cap of C$50.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

