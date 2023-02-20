Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,097. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average is $157.55.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.