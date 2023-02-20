Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $405.00 at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $389.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $405.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $371.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

