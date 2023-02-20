Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 126,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 11.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Masco by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,031,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,183,000 after acquiring an additional 134,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.03. 1,351,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,694. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

