Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $284.53 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Mask Network has a market cap of $284.53 million and approximately $120.12 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00016770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

