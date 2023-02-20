Medtronic (MDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.25-$5.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.25-5.30 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Medtronic

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

