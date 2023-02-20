Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 607.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $84.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

