Metahero (HERO) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.65 million and $796,603.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.01283396 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013638 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00035653 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01636479 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

