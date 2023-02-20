Metahero Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $880,603.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.01290704 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00013764 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036024 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.64 or 0.01635633 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

