Metal Price Up 60.4% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $102.41 million and approximately $391.61 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006199 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

