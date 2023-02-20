MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $809.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.60.

MFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

