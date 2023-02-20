Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $155.09. 434,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $194.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average of $141.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

