Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $899.91 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Mina has a market cap of $899.91 million and approximately $96.13 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Mina alerts:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 844,907,408 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 844,148,545.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.00656605 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $88,604,038.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

