Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.10.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
