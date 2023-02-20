Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

