Mizuho Lowers DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $60.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,688,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.0% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,732,000 after buying an additional 141,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.