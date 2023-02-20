Mizuho Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $92.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.82.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 3,654,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

