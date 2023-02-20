MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 42,077 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,151,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $118,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $113.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

