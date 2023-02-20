MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $55,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VYM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,888. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.