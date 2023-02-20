MML Investors Services LLC Buys 10,300 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $37,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after buying an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,034,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.