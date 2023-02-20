MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,910 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $64,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 215.6% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 7,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $499.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.40 and a 200 day moving average of $519.18. The stock has a market cap of $466.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.