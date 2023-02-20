MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993,311 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $156,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. 5,985,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.
