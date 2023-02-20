MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,088. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.