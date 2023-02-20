Mobilicom Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MOB)

Mobilicom’s (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 21st. Mobilicom had issued 2,858,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 25th. The total size of the offering was $11,803,540 based on an initial share price of $4.13. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Mobilicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOB opened at $1.55 on Monday. Mobilicom has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobilicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 1.12% of Mobilicom as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

