Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 0.61. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,238.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $371,092.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,452. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Model N by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,152,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

