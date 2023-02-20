Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.
Momentive Global Stock Performance
Shares of MNTV traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $7.26. 2,967,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48.
About Momentive Global
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
