Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of MNTV traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $7.26. 2,967,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

About Momentive Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.