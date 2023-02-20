Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,266 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.43% of Mondelez International worth $324,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 199,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,339,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.