Monero Price Reaches $161.36 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $99.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $161.36 or 0.00647692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,912.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00385915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00094578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00600947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00184726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00200940 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,243,101 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

