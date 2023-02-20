Monero Price Reaches $161.36 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $99.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $161.36 or 0.00647692 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,912.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00385915 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00094578 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013359 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00600947 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00184726 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00200940 BTC.
Monero Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,243,101 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
