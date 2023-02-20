Morgan Stanley Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $270.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $5.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.04. The company had a trading volume of 373,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.34. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $38,859,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $18,690,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

