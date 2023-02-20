Morgan Stanley Increases Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $173.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth about $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

