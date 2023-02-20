Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.42. 785,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,394,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

