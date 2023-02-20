National Bankshares Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$180.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$130.74 on Thursday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$116.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

goeasy Increases Dividend

About goeasy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.08%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

