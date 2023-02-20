Needham & Company LLC Boosts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $8.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,748. The firm has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

About AXT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

