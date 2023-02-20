Needham & Company LLC Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $415.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.33.

Shares of EPAM traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.75. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

