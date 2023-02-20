Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 461,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,361. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.26. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 34.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

